Syndicate used fishing port to smuggle drugs: BNN

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) has disclosed a new modus operandi used by a drug syndicate to smuggle narcotics through fishing ports, BNN Chief Commissioner General Budi Waseso stated here, Friday.



"The drug dealers used a fishing boat and dropped it off at the fishing port, pretending to be fishermen," Waseso remarked.



He revealed the news of the arrest of five drug couriers from Malaysia, of which one was a Malaysian, who was shot dead by BNN officers at the Muara Angke fishing port in North Jakarta.



"The boat carrying methamphetamine took off from Johor, Malaysia, and headed to Riau. They then changed the boat and reached Jakarta Bay after sailing for four days," he explained.



The attempt to smuggle 13.59 kilograms of methamphetamine into North Jakarta was foiled on Thursday night in a joint operation conducted by the BNN, customs office, police, and immigration office.



Meanwhile, Director General of Customs Heru Pambudi said, the case came to light based on information provided by the Thai Narcotics Suppression Bureau to the BNN that a Malaysian syndicate, led by CYH alias A, would send narcotics to Indonesia.



"Based on that data and intelligence observation, we found that the drugs would be sent through sea aboard a fishing boat. The customs office and BNN have cooperated to conduct criminal profiling and monitoring," Pambudi noted.



The authority has seized a boat KM Dzaki Pratama 02 in the waters of Jakarta Bay, confiscated 13.59 kilograms of methamphetamine, and arrested five suspected couriers.(*)