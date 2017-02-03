President Jokowi urges agencies synchronize Indonesian branding

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged all ministries and state agencies to synchronize efforts to boost Indonesian branding at the international level.



"I urged all ministries and agencies to synchronize efforts to promote Indonesia and Indonesian products," Jokowi stressed here on Friday (Feb. 3).



Jokowi held a closed door meeting with several ministers at the Presidential Office in Jakarta where they discussed efforts to promote Indonesian branding in the global market.



According to the president, each ministry and state agency has its own tagline to promote national branding.



The Indonesian brand power, says Jokowi, should be enhanced in various domains, including trade and investment as well as tourism sector.



The government recorded that the Indonesian branding grade in trade and investment was ranked 6.4 percent, behind Singapore and Thailand.



Meanwhile, the Indonesian branding power in tourism was ranked 5.2 percent, behind Thailands 9.4 percent and Singapores 8.6 percent.



"These ranks should be improved. I noticed that there were many countries that strongly promote their national branding rankings," Jokowi added.



Improving the Indonesian brand power strategy, Jokowi hoped, would help increase Indonesias competitiveness when it comes to trade, investment and tourism sector.



The president said some countries build their image by conducting soft diplomacy through means such as a cultural approach, film screenings, culinary and sports promotion.



The agencies and ministries, underlined Jokowi, should also comprehend Indonesias strengths and weaknesses to redesign their promotion strategies.



He urged all Indonesian envoys abroad to consolidate efforts to ensure effective promotion in order to compete with other countries.



(Reported by Agus Salim/Uu.B019/INE/KR-BSR/B003)