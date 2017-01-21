Jokowi inaugurates President Cup II 2017 national football championship

Sleman, Yogyakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially opened the President Cup II 2017 national football championship at the Maguwohardjo International Stadium in Sleman, Yogyakarta, in Central Java on Saturday.

Jokowi kicked the ball from the center point of the field to start the first match between the host team PSS Sleman and Persipura Jayapura.

The match marked the opening of the national championship, which the president hoped would also mark the revival of soccer in the nation.

"I hope this tournament would be utilized to revive football in the nation," he emphasized.

Jokowi said the national championship could serve as a unifying factor oriented towards achievement.

Before the inauguration, the president walked to the west stand of the stadium accompanied by General Chairman of the All Indonesia Football Association Edy Rahmayadi as well as chairmen of the President Cup Steering Committee Maruarare Sirait and Iwan Budianto from where he threw a ball to the spectators.

Jokowi, thereafter, moved to the south stand and threw three balls.

The most popular sport in the country was earlier mired in conflicts between its leaders.(*)