Indonesia hopes US would remain open, tolerant country

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Thank God, Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority country, is not on the list of "Muslim travel ban" executive order signed by new US President Donald Trump on Jan 27, 2017, a week after his presidential inauguration.

The controversial executive order restricts immigration from a number of Middle Eastern and African countries, temporarily bars most refugees from entering the United States and blocks visas from being issued to citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, namely Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

In response to a press question, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged Indonesians not to worry about the US policy because it would not affect Indonesia.

"There is no direct impact on Indonesia," Jokowi said recently, adding that, however, the constitutional principles of equality and justice should be pursued.

Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi has advised Indonesian nationals living iin the United States to stay calm after the executive order was signed.

The foreign ministry called on Indonesian citizens in the US to respect the US laws and maintain public orders in their respective environment, the foreign ministrys statement said on Jan 29.

Retno had instructed Indonesian representatives in Washington DC, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco to open 24-hour hotline services to anticipate any possible impact that might happen.

"The Indonesian government, through Indonesias representatives across the United States, will keep on monitoring the ongoing developments and will anticipate any impacts on Indonesian citizens," Lalu Muhammad Iqbal, director of protection of Indonesian citizens and legal entities, said in a statement.

Iqbal has also advised Indonesians to understand their rights in any situation, which could be found on the US Civil Liberties Union website (www.aclu.org).

"This is needed, because one of the important components in the executive orders signed by Trump is policies on arrest and deportation of illegal immigrants, who were protected during the previous administration with the presence of sanctuary policies in several cities and counties," he stated.

Although there is no direct impact on Indonesia, however, Kalla said that Trumps policy could increase mistrust against Muslims.

"There is no direct impact on Indonesia, but Trumps decision could increase mistrust against Muslims," Kalla said, adding that most of the Americans themselves had been immigrants.

Although Indonesia has explicitly stated its stance of non-interference in US domestic policies, the government has expressed hope that the US would remain an open and tolerant country in the context of coexistence between nations.

Besides, Indonesia has also hoped that Trumps policy of protectionism and Muslim ban will not disrupt international stability and drastically change interstate relations, according to Coordinating Minister for Political, Law, and Security Affairs Wiranto.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Indonesia Joseph R Donovan said that Trumps policies are aimed at promoting security in the US border areas.

Referring to a statement released by the White House, the ambassador affirmed that the executive order was not about Islam and had nothing to do with religion.

The Council on American-Islamic-Relations (CAIR), the US largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, has however criticized the issuance of the executive order.

"Make no mistake - whatever language is used in Trumps executive orders on refugees, immigration and visa programs - Muslims are the sole targets of these orders," CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a press conference held in Washington DC recently.

"These orders are a disturbing confirmation of Islamophobic and un-American policy proposals made during the presidential election campaign," he added.

Meanwhile, senior Golkar Party member Theo L. Sambuaga believed that Trumps policy is contrast to the US mission of campaigning for the enforcement of human rights all around the world.

"Trumps immigration policy is discriminating and is in contrast to the fundamental principles of human rights," Sambuaga said.

In addition, House of Representatives Commission I Deputy Chairperson Meutya Hafidz has urged the Foreign Ministry to seek an explanation on the policy.

"Indonesia should seek a clarification and an explanation from the US on their foreign policy," Meutya Hafidzl, also a politician from the Golkar Party, stated.

The foreign minister should personally ask the US ambassador to Indonesia regarding his countrys stance toward Indonesia and other Muslim-majority countries, in general, she added.

The legislator lauded Retnos decision to coordinate with Indonesias representatives in the US and to provide 24-hour hotline services following the issuance of the executive order.

"It is not the time to strongly protest, but we need to ask for a clarification and an explanation, although Indonesia is not among the seven countries," she remarked.(*)