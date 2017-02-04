Indonesia, Japan to continue cooperation on disaster mitigation

Banda Aceh (ANTARA News) - Indonesia and Japan will continue to cooperate on disaster mitigation and post-tsunami reconstruction efforts by improving human resources capacity.

The caretaker for Mayor of Banda Aceh, Hasanuddin Ishak, said here on Saturday that the CoMu project will be continued as it was beneficial for the local people.

"Our cooperation with Higashi Matsushima City of Japan is very helpful as it increases awareness among the people of Banda Aceh," Ishak said.

The CoMu project gives Banda Aceh people an opportunity to study in Japan for several months.

They gain knowledge on improving their handicraft skills and also in the fisheries sector in Japan.

Ishak appreciated the CoMu Project committee in continually developing the program.

"Banda Aceh and Higashi Matsushima have experienced tsunami disaster. We learned on how to progress. Japan has been advancing in many ways. Thus, their rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts can also be faster," Ishak added.

Additionally, the member of CoMu Project Committee said that Higashi Matsushima had experienced earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

The disaster destructed infrastructures, claimed lives, and caused loss of lives and other casualties.

"Thus, by cooperation, we aim to focus on improving the economic conditions in both the regions by training their skills in various sectors," Omora stated.

Several Acehnese people who have studied in Japan have returned to their hometown. They are also sharing their skills and experiences with other people in Aceh, he noted.(*)