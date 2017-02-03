Government strengthens domestic economy to anticipate uncertain global condition

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Finance Minister Sri Mulyani stated the government has strengthened the domestic economy to anticipate uncertain global conditions occurring throughout 2017.

"Based on the situation abroad, the government improves the domestic economy," Sri Mulyani said here on Friday evening.

One of governments efforts was to improve investment performance in a bid to provide optimal contributions to national economic growth.

"From the sources of economic growth, we will balance investment and consumption growth," the minister said.

He acknowledged the 2016 investment performance was slow. However, the government continued to make any efforts to increase the investment performance in the country, including the involvement of state-owned and private enterprises.

The National Development Planning Agency or the Bappenas earlier predicted that Indonesias economy will grow at 5.1-5.3 percent in 2017.

"Yes, for economic growth in 2017, I have predicted a range of 5.1 to 5.3 percent," Minister of National Development Planning and Head of Bappenas, Bambang Brodjonegoro, said during a discussion on the 2016 Year-End Final Evaluation and Outlook 2017, in the Bappenas office here on Saturday.

According to him, the estimate is based on the assumption that the countrys economy will still be dominated by consumption.

Meanwhile, what impact the global economic turmoil will have on the national economy is as yet uncertain.

"We cannot yet predict the impact of the global economic turmoil. After all, the global economy is not bright," said Brodjonegoro.

Nevertheless, the national economy was still able to grow by 5.1 percent in 2016.

This, he said, indicated that Indonesias economy was still able to survive global economic upheavals. Therefore, measures to ensure that the national economy can adapt to global change are important to lift growth.

"Even with the uncertain global conditions, we can still grow 5.1 percent. It is nice. So, if we can predict and control global conditions, it means that Indonesia can adapt to global change. That will be good for the economy of Indonesia," said he.(*)