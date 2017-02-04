All countries compete to attract investors: Lembong

Thomas Lembong. (ANTARA/Widodo S. Jusuf)

Batam (ANTARA News) - Chief Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Thomas Lembong said that all countries were competing to attract investors by simplifying investment permits for the convenience of the investors.



"Competition is stiff because all countries are contesting to win investors, and we are facing not only Malaysia and Singapore but also Vietnam, which is active in offering investment facilities," Lembong said here on Saturday (Feb. 4).



The BKPM chairman visited Batam to launch the second phase expansion of the direct construction investment facility (KLIK).



According to Lembong, the present conditions make the governments of all countries change, renew, as well as cancel regulations considered not pro-business.



The Indonesian government always tries to make breakthroughs and eliminates all regulations seen as hindrances for investors to enter the country, he noted.



"This is really a race in attracting investment. We cannot stay silent but become proactive," he added.



Lembong stated that the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has also tried to change the mindset, which has so far made the issuance of investment permits difficult. So, if there are officials who are not able to implement the policy, then they should well be removed.



"Sorry, probably some are not convenient with this situation (policy). The old mindset found to be slowing the issuance of permits should be changed, if there are officials who do not agree with it sidelines," he added.



Lembong asserted that the realization of foreign investment in Batam in 2016 was recorded at Rp6.26 trillion with 71 projects, up by 46 percent compared to the previous year, which stood at Rp4.27 trillion with 63 projects.



In the meantime, the realization of domestic investment in Batam in the same year totaled Rp489.5 billion (75 projects), up by 13 times from that in 2015, which amounted to Rp34.7 trillion with 77 projects.



"We will continue to boost Batam as the main investment destination in Indonesia," he added.



