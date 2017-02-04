Jokowi to reduce number of school drop-outs

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). (ANTARA/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is determined to reduce the number of school drop-outs in the country, the head of press, media and information of the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin, said.



He said in a statement received here on Saturday that the government would increase more and equal access to educational services to children of all school ages in the country.



One of the efforts taken is through the extension of cash subsidy for the education of all school-age children from poor families and orphans.



"We wish none of these children are unable to get school education," Jokowi, as he is also called, said to newsmen after distributing "Smart Indonesia Card" (KIP) for getting the subsidy in the district of Sleman, Yogyakarta, in Central Java.



The head of state reminded that in the current era of global competition, the quality of human resources in Indonesia must continue to be increased.



According to data, currently, 42.5 percent of Indonesian workforce includes elementary school leavers, 66 percent are elementary or junior high school leavers, and 82 percent are elementary, junior or senior high school leavers.



"This must be improved," he added.



Through KIP, the government hopes that all school-age children in the country would have equal access to educational services, so that the quality of workforce would improve, he stated.



"It is aimed at opening access for children to educational services. Schools are also being improved. Hence, we are improving not only the quality of schools but also its access to children," he noted.



Jokowi hoped that more children in vocational schools would get more practice in the field.



"The teachers available must also be the productive ones, meaning those who can really train, for example, in marketing, IT or computer technology, automotive assembling, building construction or electronic field," Jokowi said.



He also distributed 1,190 KIP to orphan children from Bantul, Gunung Kidul, Sleman districts, and the city of Yogyakarta, when visiting Sleman on Saturday.



The aid given through KIP is worth Rp450 thousand for elementary school children, Rp750 thousand for junior high school children, and Rp1 million for senior high school children. The aid could be disbursed between June and July, 2017.



"Use the money for school purposes. Do not use it to top up mobile phone credits. Be careful. Your cards could be revoked if you do not use them for it," he added.



The president advised the children to study well, so that they would be smart and ready to compete in future.



Jokowi came to Sleman in connection with the inauguration of President Cup II 2017 national football championship.



He was accompanied by First Lady Iriana, Coordinating minister for human resource development and culture Puan Maharani, Education minister Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of sports and youth affairs Imam Nahrawi, presidential chief of staff Teten Masduki and Yogyakarta governor Sultan Hamengkubuwono X.



(Reported by Hanni Sofia Soepardi/Uu.H-YH/INE/KR-BSR/A014)