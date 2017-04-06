Afghan president lauds Indonesia`s success in managing plurality

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has lauded Indonesias achievements in managing plurality and maintaining political as well as economic stability in the country.



"We have received the appreciation from Ghani. Although we have 17 thousand islands, many ethnicities, and languages, we are still united," President Joko Widodo or Jokowi, as he popularly known, said at Merdeka Palace here on Wednesday.



According to Jokowi, other countries have also praised Indonesia, as the largest Muslim country, for its ability to exercise democracy in parallel with Islamic teachings.



"The presence of tolerance and recognition of plurality was also appreciated," he noted.



Many countries have sought Indonesias assistance to help in the reconciliation process among conflicting parties, including those in Afghanistan.



Jokowi stated that many world leaders have visited Indonesia because of political and economic stability in the country.



Jokowi noted that the project on the construction of Indonesian hospital in Afghanistan worth Rp16 billion would be started soon.



"It will be started this year after the completion of Indonesia Islamic Center construction in Kabul," Jokowi asserted.



Ghani is on a visit to Indonesia from April 5 to 6 to strengthen cooperation in the peace-building process as well as in development and economy.



The main purpose of his visit to Indonesia was to gain a better understanding of the de-radicalization process through the spread of moderate Islam to support the peace-building efforts in the conflict-torn country.(*)