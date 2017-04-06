Herbalife nutrition study reveals alarming lack of nutrition, hydration and exercise among adults
HONG KONG--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Herbalife, a global nutrition company, has released the findings from its Asia Pacific Balanced Nutrition Survey1, which focuses on shedding light on nutrition and health habits, behaviors and attitudes of consumers aged 18 and above. The survey is an element of the seventh Herbalife Asia Pacific Wellness Tour, seeking to inspire consumers to adopt balanced nutrition habits and reinforce its impact to long-term health and wellbeing. According to survey findings, 71 percent of consumers are eating less than half of the recommended serving of fruits and vegetables, more than half do not drink enough water, and more than half do not get enough exercise.
While 55 percent of consumers believe that ensuring their body gets the sufficient nutrients to function optimally was the greatest motivator to adopting a balanced diet, modern, fast-paced lifestyles, make it increasingly challenging to incorporate healthy nutrition habits into daily lives.
The study revealed that 35 percent of those surveyed found having a daily balanced nutrition approach to be challenging, citing the lack of time, motivation, and money, to be the top three obstacles preventing them from having a healthier lifestyle.
Additionally, the survey findings revealed the following:
* 7 in 10 consumers claimed to consume 1 or 2 servings per day of fruits and vegetables, below the recommended 5 servings per day
* More than half (57%) consume less than the recommended 8 glasses of water/fluids per day
* Over half (54%) achieve less than 1 hour of physical activity per day, with 11% having no physical activity at all
* The top 3 motivations to adopting balanced nutrition are sufficient nutrients to function optimally (55%), to prevent health related problems and complications (39%) and to maintain ideal body weight to prevent obesity-related health problems (39%)
* The top 3 obstacles to a daily nutrition approach are a lack of time (46%), lack of motivation (41%) and lack of money (40%)
* To help consumers improve their nutrition habits:
- 56% of respondents feel that having an easier access to healthier food choices would help them adopt a balanced nutrition approach.
- 35% of respondents look for like-minded people to make healthier food choices together
- 34% of respondents seek expert advice for a personalized nutrition plan
When asked about what would help them achieve their balanced nutrition and exercise goals, most of the respondents agreed that balanced nutrition and community support approach, such as that exhibited at Herbalife Independent Nutrition Clubs, would improve personal well-being in the long run.
“As a global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition is committed to helping consumers adopt balanced nutrition habits, so that they can have a long-term positive impact on their lives,” said Stephen Conchie, Herbalife Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific. “On the Asia Pacific Wellness Tour, our Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board members will be visiting cities in the region to raise awareness of the need for balanced nutrition and physical activity as well as associated benefits to one’s overall well-being, to help people put healthy nutrition habits into practice in daily living.”
Held from 5 April to 15 May, the Herbalife Asia Pacific Wellness Tour will feature a series of medical symposia, nutrition talks and health workshops held in 21 cities across Australia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.
At the symposia, six Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board (NAB) experts, will share their expertise on a variety of health-related topics, including childhood obesity, weight management, sports science, sports performance, metabolism and balanced nutrition.
The Herbalife NAB experts participating in the Wellness Tour include:
* Dr. Julian Alvarez Garcia, specialist in sports medicine and sports physiology who has advised professional teams, national teams and individual athletes on a range of sports disciplines.
* Dr. Nataniel Viuniski, expert in pediatrics and nutrition who authored “Childhood Obesity – A Practical Guide”, and is the advisor to Brazil's Health and Education Ministry for Childhood Obesity.
* Dana Ryan, PhD, Senior Manager of Sports Performance and Education, Herbalife. a specialist in sports physiology and nutrition who developed sports nutrition and performance programs for athletes.
* Dr. Darren Burgess, expert in sports science and nutrition who is also the current Head of High Performance at Port Adelaide Football (AFL) Club, and the former Head of Fitness and Conditioning at Liverpool Football Club.
* Dr. Rocio Medina, Vice President of Worldwide Nutrition Training, Herbalife. A specialist in nutrition and obesity.
* Dr. Chin-Kun Wang, expert in metabolism and nutrition, who was awarded the National Award of Biomedicine in Taiwan in 2008 for his contribution to medical education.
1Herbalife’s Asia Pacific Balanced Nutrition Survey was conducted in February 2017 with 6,000 respondents aged 18 years of age and above across 12 markets in Asia Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, India, Japan, Taiwan and Malaysia.
About Herbalife
Herbalife is a global nutrition company that has been changing people's lives with great products since 1980. Our nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through dedicated Herbalife Independent Members in more than 90 countries. We are committed to fighting the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity by offering high-quality products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Member and a community that inspires customers to live a healthy, active life.
We support the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. We also sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy and champions in many other sports.
The company has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of US$4.5 billion in 2016. The Herbalife website contains a significant amount of financial and other information about the company at http://ir.Herbalife.com. The company encourages investors to visit its website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.
