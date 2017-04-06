Toshiba launches 8TB enterprise capacity HDD
6th April 2017 | 769 Views
Adds large-capacity model to 3.5-inch SATA interface line-up
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Corporation’s (TOKYO:6502) Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company today announced the addition of an 8TB[1] SATA model to its MG05 series of 3.5-inch[2] form-factor, enterprise capacity class of hard disk drives (HDD). Shipments start from today.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170405006434/en/
Alongside the expansion of IoT (Internet of Things) and the spread of cloud services, the volume of data generated and accumulated continues to increase, and higher-capacity, higher-performance HDDs are constantly required in cloud data centers and their storage systems.
To meet these requirements, the new 8TB model offers an approximately 33% increase in maximum capacity from the 6TB of the prior MG04 series. It also delivers an approximately 12%[3] increase in sustained data rate to 230MiB/s and an approximately 42%[4] improvement in MTTF[5] to 2,000,000 hours. These improvements in capacity, speed and reliability can contribute to the reduction of TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) of the system.
The new HDDs support both industry-standard 4K native and 512emulation (512e) advanced format sector technologies, for use in the latest generation servers and storage systems, and are also suitable for legacy applications requiring 512 sector lengths using aligned-write environments.
The latest IDC market report[6] identified Toshiba as the fastest growing HDD vendor in 2016 over 2015, as measured by revenue and units. The same also found that Toshiba had a market share of 24% in the fourth quarter of 2016 as measured by units.
In February 2017, Toshiba’s cumulative production volume of near-line enterprise HDDs exceeded 10,000,000 units. Toshiba will continue to develop and offer products meeting customer demands.
Notes
[1] Definition of capacity: Toshiba defines a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 230 = 1,073,741,824 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, such as Microsoft Operating System and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.
[2] "3.5-inch" means the form factor of HDDs. They do not indicate the drive's physical size.
[3] Comparison between MG04 series: 205MiB/s and MG05 series: 230MiB/s
[4] Comparison between MG04 series: 1.4M hour and MG05 series: 2M hour
[5] MTTF (Mean Time to Failure) is not a guarantee or estimate of product life; it is a statistical value related to mean failure rates for a large number of products which may not accurately reflect actual operation. Actual operating life of the product may be different from the MTTF.
[6] Fastest growing HDD vendor in 2016 over 2015 as measured by revenue and units based on IDC Worldwide 4Q16 HDD Shipment Results and Four-Quarter Forecast Update (Feb 2017 - Doc #US42306617)
Follow the link below for more on the new products and Toshiba enterprise HDDs.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/storage-products/enterprise-hdd.html
Customer Inquiries:
Storage Products Division
Tel: +81-3-3457-2445
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company, channels world-class capabilities in advanced electronic and electrical product and systems into three focus business fields: Energy that sustains everyday life, that is cleaner and safer; Infrastructure that sustains quality of life; and Storage that sustains the advanced information society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations and is contributing to the realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives.
Founded in Tokyo in 1875, today’s Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of 550 consolidated companies employing 188,000 people worldwide, with annual sales surpassing 5.6 trillion yen (US$50 billion). (As of March 31, 2016.)
To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/index.htm
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170405006434/en/
Contacts
Media Inquiries:
Toshiba Corporation
Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
Digital Marketing Department
Chiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp
Source: Toshiba Corporation Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Corporation’s (TOKYO:6502) Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company today announced the addition of an 8TB[1] SATA model to its MG05 series of 3.5-inch[2] form-factor, enterprise capacity class of hard disk drives (HDD). Shipments start from today.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170405006434/en/
Alongside the expansion of IoT (Internet of Things) and the spread of cloud services, the volume of data generated and accumulated continues to increase, and higher-capacity, higher-performance HDDs are constantly required in cloud data centers and their storage systems.
To meet these requirements, the new 8TB model offers an approximately 33% increase in maximum capacity from the 6TB of the prior MG04 series. It also delivers an approximately 12%[3] increase in sustained data rate to 230MiB/s and an approximately 42%[4] improvement in MTTF[5] to 2,000,000 hours. These improvements in capacity, speed and reliability can contribute to the reduction of TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) of the system.
The new HDDs support both industry-standard 4K native and 512emulation (512e) advanced format sector technologies, for use in the latest generation servers and storage systems, and are also suitable for legacy applications requiring 512 sector lengths using aligned-write environments.
The latest IDC market report[6] identified Toshiba as the fastest growing HDD vendor in 2016 over 2015, as measured by revenue and units. The same also found that Toshiba had a market share of 24% in the fourth quarter of 2016 as measured by units.
In February 2017, Toshiba’s cumulative production volume of near-line enterprise HDDs exceeded 10,000,000 units. Toshiba will continue to develop and offer products meeting customer demands.
Notes
[1] Definition of capacity: Toshiba defines a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 230 = 1,073,741,824 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, such as Microsoft Operating System and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.
[2] "3.5-inch" means the form factor of HDDs. They do not indicate the drive's physical size.
[3] Comparison between MG04 series: 205MiB/s and MG05 series: 230MiB/s
[4] Comparison between MG04 series: 1.4M hour and MG05 series: 2M hour
[5] MTTF (Mean Time to Failure) is not a guarantee or estimate of product life; it is a statistical value related to mean failure rates for a large number of products which may not accurately reflect actual operation. Actual operating life of the product may be different from the MTTF.
[6] Fastest growing HDD vendor in 2016 over 2015 as measured by revenue and units based on IDC Worldwide 4Q16 HDD Shipment Results and Four-Quarter Forecast Update (Feb 2017 - Doc #US42306617)
Follow the link below for more on the new products and Toshiba enterprise HDDs.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/storage-products/enterprise-hdd.html
Customer Inquiries:
Storage Products Division
Tel: +81-3-3457-2445
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 company, channels world-class capabilities in advanced electronic and electrical product and systems into three focus business fields: Energy that sustains everyday life, that is cleaner and safer; Infrastructure that sustains quality of life; and Storage that sustains the advanced information society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations and is contributing to the realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives.
Founded in Tokyo in 1875, today’s Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of 550 consolidated companies employing 188,000 people worldwide, with annual sales surpassing 5.6 trillion yen (US$50 billion). (As of March 31, 2016.)
To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/index.htm
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170405006434/en/
Contacts
Media Inquiries:
Toshiba Corporation
Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
Digital Marketing Department
Chiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp
Source: Toshiba Corporation Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company
Latest News
- Honorary Executive Chef Hirochika Midorikawa was awarded the French cuisine chef prize, "La Coupe d'Or Internationale d'Art Culinaire Marius Dutrey" 6th April 2017
- FOOMA JAPAN 2017, Asia's largest trade show of food machinery and food-processing technology, set for June 13-16 in Tokyo 6th April 2017
- Toshiba launches 8TB enterprise capacity HDD 6th April 2017
- Herbalife nutrition study reveals alarming lack of nutrition, hydration and exercise among adults 6th April 2017
- Guangdong tourism cross-industry integration made steady progress and showed preliminary beneficial results 5th April 2017
- AG&P announces integrated plug-and-play solutions for LNG supply network in Asia 5th April 2017
- Singapore to host world's top business leaders at 2018 YPO EDGE 5th April 2017
- WAKUWAKU JAPAN: new original programming for anime songs Anisong Station to start in April! 4th April 2017