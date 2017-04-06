FOOMA JAPAN 2017, Asia's largest trade show of food machinery and food-processing technology, set for June 13-16 in Tokyo
TOKYO, Apr. 5, 2017 (Antara/Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet) --
- Expanded, Enhanced Exhibition for over 100,000 Visitors -
The International Food Machinery & Technology Exhibition (FOOMA JAPAN), a comprehensive trade show for food machinery and food-processing technologies, will be held from June 13 (Tue.) to 16 (Fri.), 2017, in Tokyo, this time with further expanding its exhibition area to roughly 15,000 square meters. It brings together exhibiting companies in all fields of the food manufacturing process, from raw material processing to packaging and distribution, focused on food manufacturing and processing machinery. This year marks the 40th anniversary of this annual exhibition that has a long history and tradition in Japan. Over 700 corporations will take part in FOOMA JAPAN, which speaks to its size as one of the largest exhibitions in Asia. This lively exhibition is visited by almost 100,000 people each time, and more overseas visitors are coming every year in search of excellent food-manufacturing and processing machinery.
(Photo:
http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M104335/201703240256/_prw_PI1fl_WVz4e0Ur.jpg)
A broad range of world-renowned, cutting-edge Japanese technologies
FOOMA JAPAN 2017 will bring together cutting-edge products, technologies, services and information on the theme of "The Compass for the Future of Food." It will feature world-renowned, cutting-edge food-processing technologies from Japan that boost production efficiency and quality, as well as technologies related to safety and health, energy conservation, and the environment. Visitors can also view and interact with many real machinery demonstrations that closely resemble foodstuff factories and also sample foods. Many of these exhibitions are of machinery for manufacturing Japanese foods that are popular overseas, such as sushi and noodles, as well as food-manufacturing robotic systems developed by world-renowned Japanese manufacturers specialized in industrial robots.
Dedicated venue support for overseas visitors
FOOMA JAPAN offers a wide range of services to visitors from overseas countries. Inside the venue, exhibiting company staff members who can speak English, Chinese, Korean and other languages wear "Bilingual Badges" on their chests. English-, Chinese-, and Korean-speaking staff members are also stationed at the Information Desk to answer inquiries and questions from visitors. Moreover, visitors can relax and enjoy free drinks at the International Lounge.
Venue photographs, exhibiting company names and exhibited products from FOOMA JAPAN 2016 are available on the official website, where you can get a sense of the overwhelming scale of FOOMA JAPAN, one of Asia's largest exhibitions.
Pre-registration for visitors began for FOOMA JAPAN 2017 on April 3, 2017, on the official website (http://www.foomajapan.jp/english/index.html), where you can also make hotel reservations.Please check the website for the latest information on this wide range of services.
About organizer
The Japan Food Machinery Manufacturers' Association (FOOMA) was established in 1948 (received recognition as a corporation in March 1967 by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, currently the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry) to develop the Japanese food machinery industry.
FOOMA is organized by leading Japanese food machinery manufacturers and the sole association for Japanese food machinery industry in Japan.Lately, FOOMA has nearly 400 members and focus on their missions not only for development of the Japanese food machinery industry but also for contribution to healthy life in the whole world by Japanese food technology.
SOURCE: The Japan Food Machinery Manufacturers' Association
