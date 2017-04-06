Honorary Executive Chef Hirochika Midorikawa was awarded the French cuisine chef prize, "La Coupe d'Or Internationale d'Art Culinaire Marius Dutrey"
6th April 2017 | 624 Views
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Honorary Executive Chef Hirochika Midorikawa of Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo became the first Japanese chef to be awarded the French cuisine chef prize “La Coupe d’Or Internationale d’Art Culinaire Marius Dutrey” for his remarkable achievements in culinary art in the hotel industry. The prize is a prestigious award founded in 1958 by Marius Dutrey who served as a chef in French and British premier hotels in the 20th century and improved the standing of chefs. Members of l’Académie Culinaire de France that preserve Mr. Dutrey's wishes recommend just one person to be selected from French chefs around the world every few years. Previously, Paul Bocuse was honored in 1994 and Joël Robuchon in 2014.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170405006448/en/
Hirochika Midorikawa entered the world of cooking at the age of 15, studied at a famous French restaurant in Japan, and came to Europe alone in 1964. While touching on German and Swiss cuisine, he raised his knowledge and skill in French cuisine which has two faces, delicacy and precisely calculated rationality. After returning to Japan, he joined the Keio Plaza Hotel in 1971, and later became the first Japanese chef to win first prize in an international food competition. He is a heavyweight in the world of French cuisine in Japan, having received many honors such as the French Republic Officier du Mérite Agricole in 2011, Académie Culinaire De France Gold Medal in 2005 and 2011, and many others.
“Receiving such an honorable award, I am truly grateful to the great chefs in Europe who taught me what the French cuisine was,” said Midorikawa. “I’d like to continue doing the best work while learning much from my friends from all over the world.”
Profile of Midorikawa
About the Keio Plaza Hotel
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo (KPH), located in Shinjuku at the very heart of the nation’s capital Tokyo, is one of Japan’s leading international hotels. Our hotel boasts of over 20 restaurants and bars, and we host a wide range of local and international guests who visit us for our open and welcoming facilities, top-notch services, and warm hospitality. For more information about our facilities and services, please visit our website, YouTube, Facebook or Instagram.
