Indonesia, Afghanistan share experiences in overcoming conflicts

Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla (JK). (ANTARA/Yudhi Mahatma)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla shared experiences with Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in overcoming horizontal conflicts that occurred in Indonesia.



"They (Afghans) want to learn from Indonesia ways to promote peace and national unity. It is very important, as the region finds it difficult to reach peace there," Kalla stated after paying a courtesy call on President Ghani at the Presidential Suite of the Shangrila Hotel in Jakarta on Thursday.



At the morning breakfast meeting, Kalla shared his experiences, as a mediator, to resolve conflicts, such as in Ambon, Maluku, Poso, Central Sulawesi and Aceh.



"Hence, our discussion was more related to the exchange of ideas regarding the events happening in Indonesia and Afghanistan," he noted.



Kalla remarked that during the meeting, President Ghani also expressed willingness to learn from Indonesia through the exchange of ulamas and government expert officials to help realize the peace process in Afghanistan.



"Mutual exchange of ulamas and government staff is aimed at offering advice in reconciling Afghans," he pointed out.



In addition to sharing experiences, the Indonesian vice president and Afghan president also discussed the current situation in the Islamic world.



"We also spoke about how we must unite the Islamic world, though it is not an easy task. However, there should be joint efforts," Kalla revealed.



In an hour-long meeting, Kalla was accompanied by Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi and Indonesian Ambassador to Afghanistan Arief Rachman.



After receiving a courtesy call from Kalla, President Ghani is scheduled to open a business meeting between Indonesia and Afghanistan in the hall of the Shangrila Hotel, which will be attended by dozens of Afghan business delegates, Indonesian Minister of Industry Airlangga Hartanto, and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



(Reported by Azizah Fitriyanti/Uu.M052/INE/KR-BSR/F001)