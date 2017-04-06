Drugs smuggled into Indonesia via Malaysia and Singapore

Commissioner General Police Budi Waseso. (ANTARA/Wahyu Putro A)

Semarang (ANTARA News) - Malaysia and Singapore are transit countries for illicit drugs smuggled into Indonesia, according to Chief of the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) Commissioner General Police Budi Waseso.



"The fact is that narcotics from various countries to be smuggled into Indonesia make transits in the two countries first," he stated here, recently.



At least 11 countries have supplied illicit drugs to Indonesia, Waseso noted.



More than 60 types of drugs have entered Indonesia.



Waseso expressed disappointment over the fact that illicit drugs could easily be smuggled into Indonesia from these two neighboring countries.



"I am annoyed to such an extent that I am reluctant to establish cooperation with Malaysia and Singapore. There is no point in establishing cooperation, if it offers no benefits," he emphasized.



Drug traffickers have targeted Indonesian students to destroy the countrys younger generation.



Central Java and Yogyakarta are categorized as regions prone to drug abuse.



"The market share is big, particularly Yogyakarta, as a city of students," he remarked.



Indonesia views drug abuse as a real threat, as the country has about four million drug users.



According to the BNN data, drug abuse is the cause of 33 deaths every day in Indonesia, mostly young men.



Indonesia is one of the few countries to have imposed the harshest drug laws in the world. The country had executed 14 drug convicts in 2015 and four last year.



President Joko Widodo had declared that Indonesia was in a state of drug emergency and vowed to not grant clemency to drug convicts despite protests from several countries and parties at home.



Last year, the BNN had dealt with 807 illicit drug cases across Indonesia and arrested a total of 1,238 people, including 21 foreigners. The agency also confiscated 6.2 tons of dried hashish, 1.16 tons of methamphetamine, and 765 thousand ecstasy pills.

