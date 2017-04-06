Assembly speaker highlights implementation of Indonesia`s democracy to Afghan President
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Peoples Consultative Assembly Speaker Zulkifli Hasan offered Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani an insight into how the democratic process runs in Indonesia despite being a Muslim-majority nation.
"I conveyed that although Indonesia is a country with a Muslim-majority population, democracy can work well," he stated after receiving President Ghani at the Delegation Room, Nusantara V Building, in Jakarta, on Thursday.
Hasan invited Afghan parliamentarians to visit Indonesia to share experiences of implementing the principles of democracy in the nation and state.
He revealed that Indonesia is ready to share its experiences of establishing a pattern of good relations between political parties as well as a balanced relationship between the parliament and government in the context of the mechanism of checks and balances.
"They claimed to be happy, as Indonesia is willing to share its experiences of implementing democracy. They also invited us to visit their country," he remarked.
At the meeting, Hasan also highlighted Indonesias experiences in maintaining peace despite having a diversity of tribes, religions, and cultures.
He informed the Afghan side that Indonesia follows Pancasila, as the nations ideology, to help make all diversities its strength and unite the people of the country.
"They also urged to establish cooperation in the field of economy. They informed us that the country has remarkable natural resources, but a bit of investment is still coming in," he revealed.
During the meeting, Hasan was accompanied by the representatives of the assembly speaker: Mahyudin, Oesman Sapta Odang, E.E. Mangindaan, and Hidayat Nur Wahid.
President Ghani was accompanied by Economy Minister of Afghanistan Abdul Sattar Murad, Minister of Mines Nargis Nehan, Senior Presidential Advisor Schah Zaman Maiwandi, and Afghan Ambassador to Indonesia Roya Rahmani, as well as several other senior Afghan officials.
(Reported by Imam Budilaksono/Uu.M052/INE/KR-BSR/F001)
