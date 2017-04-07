Indonesian government offers Australia to build three airports

Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Transportation Ministry has offered a proposal to the Australian government to build three airports in Indonesia.



The proposal covers the development of Komodo Airport in East Nusa Tenggara Province, Lombok International Airport in West Nusa Tenggara Province, and North Bali Airport in Bali Province, Director General of Air Transportation of the Transportation Ministry Agus Santoso stated at the Indonesia-Australia Forum for the Transportation Sector here on Thursday.



"The three airports will have the potential (to grow), as they will be located in proximity to tourist destinations," he remarked.



Usually, tourists visit tourism destinations along with their families rather than individually, he pointed out.



"Those who will come there will not be single tourists, but they will bring along their families," he remarked.



The Indonesian government has not only offered Australia to build the airports but to also develop areas around them into "airport cities," he noted.



"For instance, no investor had eyed Nusa Dua in Bali in the past. However, after it was developed, several investors have built hotels and tourist resorts. The hotels are always fully booked for international events," he remarked.



He said the North Bali Airport will serve as an alternative option to the Ngurah Rai Airport, which is getting busier by the day.



"The Ngurah Rai Airport has a single runway, so it is difficult to develop it. Hence, we need a new airport in Bali," he added.(*)