Indonesia promoting furniture products in Milan

London, UK (ANTARA News) - Indonesian furniture products have a good opportunity to compete in the global market due to their unique designs, Deputy Marketing of the Indonesian Creative Economy Agency Joshua Simanjuntak stated.



Simanjuntak made the remark at the Tortona Design Week being held on Apr 4-9 in Milan, Italy.



According to a statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Rome received by ANTARA here, Thursday, at the event, the Indonesian pavilion is featuring a variety of furniture and interior decor products, made of various materials, such as wood, rattan, bamboo, and ceramic, by nine Indonesian contemporary designers.



Joshua noted that Indonesia is keen to increase its market share by offering premium furniture products created by contemporary designers at international exhibitions.



According to Joshua, the government wants to encourage furniture businesses, with high added value products, in the international markets.



Meanwhile, Charge dAffaires Ad Interim of the Indonesian Embassy in Rome Des Alwi pointed out that Indonesia is one of the major players in the global furniture industry.



Alwi explained that the embassy has facilitated Indonesian businessmen to promote their products at various other international exhibitions in Italy.



Indonesias participation in the events is expected to boost non-oil exports while increasing Indonesias trade surplus with Italy.



In 2016, Indonesia enjoyed a surplus in trade with Italy amounting to US$184 million. Indonesian exports to Italy in 2016 were valued at $1.57 billion, while imports from Italy stood at $1.35 billion.(*)