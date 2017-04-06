Vice President Kalla pays courtesy call on President Ghani

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Vice President M Jusuf Kalla paid a courtesy call on visiting Afghanistan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, here, Thursday.



Kalla was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Mrsudi and Indonesian Ambassador to Afghanistan Arief Rachman when having a breakfast meeting with President Ghani at Presidential Suit of Shangri-La Hotel.



They discussed bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Afghanistan as well as the condition of Islam in the two countries and globally.



On Wednesday, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received President Ghani at the State Palace.



They discussed efforts to increase bilateral cooperation between the two nations.



This is the first state visit undertaken by President Ghani to Indonesia, which is also the first Southeast Asian country to be visited by the Afghan president, according to a press statement from the foreign ministry.



Afghanistan is Indonesias partner in realizing peace and security through propagation of moderate Islamic values.



The focus of the Afghan presidents two-day state visit is to intensify bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially in the areas of peace and capacity building, trade, and investment.



The Indonesian government has committed to supporting development, reconciliation, and peace in Afghanistan.



Several memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed during the Afghan presidents visit to Indonesia, including in the fields of education, agriculture, statistics, administrative reform, and fiscal policies.



Indonesia has contributed in the reconciliation process and development in Afghanistan by organizing a training program to increase capacity in the framework of the South-South cooperation, among others.



The Indonesian government has conducted 47 capacity building programs that were attended by 358 participants from Afghanistan.



On the second day of his state visit, President Ahmadzai also plans to hold a discussion with Indonesian ulemas from Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah at the Istiqlal Mosque.(*)