US VP scheduled to visit Indonesia on April 20-21

US Vice President Mike Pence. (whitehouse.gov)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The US Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Indonesia on April 20-21, 2017, in a bid to strengthen bilateral cooperation between both countries.



"The visit underlines the importance of the relationship between Indonesia and the US, considering that both nations are among the largest democracies in the world," spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Arrmanatha Nasir stated here on Friday.



Director for North and Central America Adam M. Tugio stated that Vice President Pence will travel to the Republic of Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and Hawaii on April 15-25, 2017.



This trip will serve as the vice presidents first official visit to the Asia-Pacific region.



Tugio pointed out that the visit highlighted the importance of Indonesias role in maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia.



"During his visit, Vice President Mike Pence will meet President Joko Widodo, Vice President Jusuf Kalla, and the secretary general of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)," he remarked.



Tugio stated that the meeting between the US vice president and the ASEAN secretary general underlined the importance of the ASEAN as a gateway for the US to cooperate with countries in the region.



"Based on information from the US Embassy in Jakarta, Vice President Mike Pence will also hold a business meeting with US business leaders operating in Indonesia," he added.

