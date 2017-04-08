US VP scheduled to visit Indonesia on April 20-21
9 hours ago | 508 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The US Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Indonesia on April 20-21, 2017, in a bid to strengthen bilateral cooperation between both countries.
"The visit underlines the importance of the relationship between Indonesia and the US, considering that both nations are among the largest democracies in the world," spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Arrmanatha Nasir stated here on Friday.
Director for North and Central America Adam M. Tugio stated that Vice President Pence will travel to the Republic of Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and Hawaii on April 15-25, 2017.
This trip will serve as the vice presidents first official visit to the Asia-Pacific region.
Tugio pointed out that the visit highlighted the importance of Indonesias role in maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia.
"During his visit, Vice President Mike Pence will meet President Joko Widodo, Vice President Jusuf Kalla, and the secretary general of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)," he remarked.
Tugio stated that the meeting between the US vice president and the ASEAN secretary general underlined the importance of the ASEAN as a gateway for the US to cooperate with countries in the region.
"Based on information from the US Embassy in Jakarta, Vice President Mike Pence will also hold a business meeting with US business leaders operating in Indonesia," he added.
(Uu.A063/INE/KR-BSR/A014)
"The visit underlines the importance of the relationship between Indonesia and the US, considering that both nations are among the largest democracies in the world," spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Arrmanatha Nasir stated here on Friday.
Director for North and Central America Adam M. Tugio stated that Vice President Pence will travel to the Republic of Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and Hawaii on April 15-25, 2017.
This trip will serve as the vice presidents first official visit to the Asia-Pacific region.
Tugio pointed out that the visit highlighted the importance of Indonesias role in maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia.
"During his visit, Vice President Mike Pence will meet President Joko Widodo, Vice President Jusuf Kalla, and the secretary general of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)," he remarked.
Tugio stated that the meeting between the US vice president and the ASEAN secretary general underlined the importance of the ASEAN as a gateway for the US to cooperate with countries in the region.
"Based on information from the US Embassy in Jakarta, Vice President Mike Pence will also hold a business meeting with US business leaders operating in Indonesia," he added.
(Uu.A063/INE/KR-BSR/A014)
Latest News
- British minister optimistic about British-Indonesian trade expansion 5 hours ago
- Indonesia, China explore cooperation to construct four reservoirs 5 hours ago
- Floods hit Mimika district in Papua 5 hours ago
- Government seeking evidence regarding illegal confinement of 300 TKI 5 hours ago
- Indonesia, Angola to intensify economic cooperation 5 hours ago
- Indonesia concerned over US missile attack on Syria 5 hours ago
- Public prosecutors to present evidence to charge Siti Aisyah: Ministry 5 hours ago
- Suspected terrorist bought firearms in south Philippines: Police 6 hours ago