Suspected terrorist bought firearms in south Philippines: Police
6 hours ago | 355 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A suspected terrorist Zainal Anshori, arrested by the Indonesian police anti-terror squad in Lamongan on Friday, had bought five firearms in South Philippines, the police spokesman said.
"There were firearms purchased in the Philippines by Zainal Anshori," a spokesman of the Indonesian Police Senior Commissioner Martinus Sitompul said here, Friday.
The police anti-terror unit Densus 88 has arrested three suspected terrorists, namely Zainal Anshori, Adi Bramadinata and Zainal Hasan in two separated locations of the Lamongan district of East Java.
Zainal Anshori was known as a subordinate of ISIS leader in Indonesia, Aman Abdurrahman, who appointed him as a leader of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) along with Rois and Suryadi Masud.
Martinus said Anshori had bought five firearms from South Philippines.
The purchase was made in the Sangihe Talaud islands by Zainal Anshori and Zainal Hasan. Two of the weapons were given to Afif, a perpetrator of the Thamrin bomb attack in Jakarta.
"Three other weapons are yet to be found," he said.(*)
