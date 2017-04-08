Public prosecutors to present evidence to charge Siti Aisyah: Ministry

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Foreign Affairs Ministry said public prosecutors will have to show evidence on April 13 in order to charge Siti Aisyah for Kim Jong-nams murder.



"The magistrate court session will take place on April 13, and we have been ensured that the full team of Siti Aisyahs lawyers and the Indonesian Citizen Protection Team at the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur will attend the court session and accompany Siti Aisyah," the Foreign Affairs Ministrys Director for Protection of Indonesian Citizens and Legal Entities, Lalu Muhammad Iqbal, said here on Friday.



He said there will be no interactive discussions between prosecutors and Sitis lawyers from the Gooi and Azura Law Firm on April 13.



"Because on April 13, the prosecutors will only explain the evidence which forms the basis of the charge against Siti Aisyah," he revealed.



After the court session, judges will make an assessment of whether the prosecutors evidence is sufficient and can be submitted to the high court.



Furthermore, during the session for the high court, a certified copy of the prosecutors evidence will be given to Sitis lawyers. Hence, the legal team would know the legal construction being made by the public prosecutors and they can use it for making defense statements for Siti Aisyah.



Earlier, the Attorney Generals Office (AGO) had sent two prosecutors to Malaysia to accompany Siti Aisyah, a suspect in the murder of North Korean citizen Kim Jong-nam.



"On the request of the Foreign Ministry, the AGO has selected two qualified and experienced prosecutors," Legal Bureau Chief of AGO, Chairul Amir had said in Jakarta on March 17.



The Indonesian Citizen Protection Team at the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and lawyers had accompanied Siti during her first court session at a district court in Sepang, Malaysia on March 1. The court session had a single agenda for the indictment reading.



Siti was charged with Article 302 of Malaysias Criminal Code on premeditated murder, which carries a maximum penalty of death.



During the court session, Sitis lawyers had asked investigators to not make public the results of their investigation so that it does not disturb the ongoing legal process.(*)