Indonesia concerned over US missile attack on Syria

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian government has expressed concern following the missile attacks launched by the United States military in Syria in response to the alleged chemical weapon attack in a Syrian city.



"Indonesia expresses concern over a unilateral attack conducted by any party, including the use of Tomahawk missiles in response to a chemical weapon attack strategy in Syria," Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir said in a press briefing in the ministrys office in Jakarta on Friday.



Indonesia also rejected the use of chemical weapons by any party and for any purpose.



"The US Tomahawk missile attacks on Syria were in response to the situation in Syria due to a chemical attack two days ago. Of course, Indonesia strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons in Syria, which resulted in many victims, including children," he pointed out.



"A military action undertaken without the approval of the Security Council of the United Nations is not in line with the principles of international law in resolving a conflict peacefully, as stated in the Charter of the United Nations," he added.



For Indonesia, peace and stability in Syria can only be achieved through dialogue, an inclusive political process, which emphasizes that all parties refrain from any attack, halt all acts of violence, and respect and protect human rights.



Peace can only be reached by resolving conflicts through diplomacy and protection, he added.



"We expect that humanitarian access continues to remain available so that humanitarian aid can enter Syria," Arrmanatha said.



He further said Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi also continues to coordinate with the Permanent Representative at the United Nations in New York and the Indonesian Ambassador in the United States to emphasize that Indonesia continues to urge the UN Security Council to take immediate actions to solve problem in Syria.



Earlier, a US Defense Department official said that around 50 Tomahawk missiles were fired from several destroyers in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea toward a Syrian air base.



In a televised speech, US President Donald Trump claimed that the air base had launched the chemical weapon attack.(*)