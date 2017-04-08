Indonesia, Angola to intensify economic cooperation

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia and Angola will enhance economic cooperation during the Angolan Foreign Minister Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikotis scheduled visit to Indonesia on Apr 10-12.



"Chikotis visit is an expression of support from African nations for Indonesias strategy and prioritization of strengthening cooperation with them, particularly in developing their economies," spokesman of the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry Arrmanatha Nasir stated during a press briefing at the ministrys office in Jakarta on Friday.



Angolan Foreign Minister Chikoti plans to hold a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Apr 11 at the Pancasila Building in the ministrys area in Jakarta.



Nasir noted that the visit will help to develop economic cooperation in diverse areas.



"We are holding discussions with Angola regarding a memorandum of understanding on the diversification of crude oil and gas," he remarked.



Nasir pointed out that Indonesia will offer strategic industrial products to Angola in order to increase the value of trade between both countries.



Indonesia has exported several products to Angola, such as palm oil, motor vehicles, cosmetics, paper, and furniture.



Angola is a partner of Indonesia in the field of energy security, as the latter imports a lot of crude oil from Angola.



"Angola is also a potential market for Indonesias strategic industrial products," he revealed.



Chikoti is scheduled to visit Indonesian strategic industries, such as PT Pindad and PT Dirgantara Indonesia.



"We want to diversify our cooperation. So far, we are mostly focusing on cooperation in the field of energy security, but we want to expand cooperation in other areas, including strategic industrial products," he pointed out.



Both countries will increase the value of bilateral trade. The trade value between Indonesia and Angola in 2016 had only reached US$192.8 million, he added.(*)