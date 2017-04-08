Indonesia, China explore cooperation to construct four reservoirs

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia and China are exploring the possibility of establishing cooperation to build four reservoirs worth Rp4.5 trillion, or about US$337.6 million.



"The Pelosika Reservoir in Southeast Sulawesi Province, Rokan Kiri (Lompatan Harimau) Reservoir in Riau Province, Jenelata Reservoir in South Sulawesi Province, and Riam Kiwa Reservoir in South Kalimantan Province have been selected," Indonesias Minister of Public Works and Housing Basuki Hadimuljono stated after receiving Chinas Minister of Water Resources Chen Lei, who was accompanied by Ambassador of China to Indonesia Xie Feng here, Thursday (Apr 6).



The Pelosika Reservoir is expected to provide water for irrigating 16,358 hectares area of land as well as up to 0.2 cubic meters per second of water. The reservoir in Southeast Sulawesi also has the potential to generate 21 megawatts (MW) of power.



Meanwhile, the Rokan Kiri Reservoir would be beneficial for irrigating an area of about four thousand hectares, providing water, controlling floods, and generating 74.4 MW of power.



The Jenelata Reservoir in South Sulawesi has a capacity of 223 million cubic meters and could provide electricity to Gowa and Makassar. The reservoir is expected to irrigate an area of 24,400 hectares of rice fields and reduce flooding in Gowa District.



The Riam Kiwa Reservoir, with a capacity of 127 million cubic meters, is expected to irrigate up to five thousand hectares of land, supply 0.1 cubic meters per second of water, and function as a power plant, with a capacity of 2.7 MW.



Meanwhile, Minister Lei said the relationship between Indonesia and China is running smoothly, and he will consider the offer to establish cooperation.



"These projects are good and will contribute significantly to water management in Indonesia. Of course, we will consider it seriously," Lei affirmed.



Director General of Water Resources at the Ministry Imam Santoso said the four reservoirs were selected to receive funding from China, as they have huge power generation potential.



"China wants to participate in the construction of the multipurpose reservoirs, with high capacity, in the outer Java islands. In addition, they want to study the geology and gain other knowledge outside Java," Santoso added.(*)