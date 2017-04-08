British minister optimistic about British-Indonesian trade expansion

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - British Secretary of State for International Trade Dr Liam Fox has said he was optimistic about expansion of economic cooperation and trade between Indonesia and Britain.



Fox expressed his optimism after a meeting with Indonesias Chief Economic Minister Darmin Nasution here on Thursday night.



His meeting with Darmin was the last of his agenda that day after he had meetings with head of the Investment Coordinating Board Thomas Lembong and Marine and Fishery Minister Susi Poedjiastuti.



Dr. Fox had also met with a number of members of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, visited Light Rail Transit (LRT) project and Velodrome, construction of which involves a British company.



"The meetings have been productive. There are a lot have been discussed about how to expand cooperation between the two countries including in infrastructure development, investment and trade," he said.



He said there are follow up discussions on bilateral trade after that country pulled out of the European Union.



British Prime Minister Theresa May signed official withdrawal of Britain from the EU on March 29.(*)