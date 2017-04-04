Swedish police orders evacuation of Stockholm central train station
4 hours ago
Stockholm, April 7 (Antara/Reuters) - Swedish police has ordered the evacuation of the central train station in Stockholm after a truck on Friday drove into a crowd in a nearby pedestrian street, killing and injuring several people, news agency TT reported, citing property owner Jernhusen.
Swedish police earlier told TT three people were confirmed dead in the incident in the centre of the Swedish capital.
Swedish Prime Minister, Stefan Lofven, delivered press statement soon after the attack. He asked people to be careful and listen to the warnings from the police.
