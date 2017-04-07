President Jokowi reviews Bawen-Salatiga toll road section

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). (ANTARA FOTO/Puspa Perwitasari/P003)

Bawen (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed the progress of work on the section of the Bawen-Salatiga toll road in Central Java on Saturday.



"The Bawen-Salatiga toll road section is part of the Trans-Java toll road that will connect Jakarta to Semarang, Semarang to Solo, Solo to Surabaya, and Surabaya to Banyuwangi," President Jokowi remarked.



The president expressed regret that the construction of the Bawen-Salatiga section had been ongoing for several years without any settlement due to issues related to land acquisition.



However, Herry Trisaputra Zuna, the head of the Toll Road Regulatory Agency, stated that work on the Bawen-Salatiga section is 90 percent complete, and the construction will continue for the 32-kilometer-long segment of the Salatiga-Kartasura and Solo-Ngawi sections to be completed in September 2018.



Jokowi reviewed the Bawen-Salatiga toll road section in the company of Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister/State Secretary Pratikno, and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.

