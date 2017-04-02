AFC offers refresher course to 100 PSSI referees

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - As many as 100 referees of the All Indonesia Football Association (PSSI) are currently undergoing a refresher course of the Asian Football Federation (AFC).



Ngadiman Asri, head of the referee department of PSSI, stated here on Saturday that the AFC is offering referee administration and up-to-date knowledge on FIFAs latest Laws of the Game.



"This referee administration project is the first to be implemented in Indonesia. It is aimed at identifying problems and challenges for improving the quality of referees in Indonesia. This is also a form of disseminating information on rules that are implemented by the PSSI," he noted.



The administration training materials are presented by Abdul Razak bin Anuar, a representative from the AFC Referee Department.



Meanwhile, Moh. Rodzali bin Yacob, a FIFA and AFC referee technical instructor, has been roped in by the PSSI to disseminate information on the FIFA Laws of the Game.



"This is to refresh the knowledge of referees and assistant referees who will be assigned in League 1," he noted.



He said the program is important, as some official rules of matches, under the supervision of FIFA, have undergone changes, and so, the referees must also be updated to help them implement the rules well.



"Moreover, the performance of referees has always been under the spotlight of the public," he pointed out.



It is hoped that the AFC-PSSI program would improve the performance of the countrys referees and assistant referees to help them better compete with their counterparts from abroad, he added.



