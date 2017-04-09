Politics and religion must be connected in right context: President

Sukoharjo, C Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo has called for connecting politics and religion in the right context and not separating them completely.



"Politics and religion must indeed be connected in the right context. Politics and religion are connected when a policy is made based on spirituality, morality, service, and other values taught by Islam," he said while inaugurating a mosque and a hall at an Islamic boarding here on Saturday.



Widodo had called against mixing up politics and religion while inaugurating the starting point of Archipelago Islamic Civilization in Barus sub-district, Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra, on March 24.



"They must really be separated so that people know which one is religion and which one is politics," he noted.



At the Singo Ludiro Islamic boarding school, Widodo explained that politics must be implemented based on values taught by religion.



"Several weeks ago I reminded that politics and religion must not be mixed up. What does it mean? The call was made in the framework of the unity of our country. We must prevent politicizing religion to make it a mere commodity," he remarked.



Widodo did not mean separating religious values from politics. "Religion is very important in politics. When a policy is not based on religious values, morality, honesty, service to the people and nation, it will certainly fail. Hence, religion and politics must indeed be connected in a right context," he noted.



The values mentioned by the President include spirituality, morality, service, and others taught by Islam.



"Do not connect politics with religion," he advised.



Wododo hoped students at the Singo Ludiro boarding school would not only seek religious knowledge but also skills.



He called for development of not only scientific education but also vocational education so that after passing the school, the students would have skills needed to enter workforce in future.



Widodo also increased his donation to the school, which charged no fees from its students.



"I came to know that the minister of religious affairs had donated Rp150 million. I have also increased my donation from the previous amount. I would not disclose it though, but it could be used to cover shortages," he pointed out.(*)