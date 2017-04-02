VP observes Asian Games venues in Jakabaring

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President Jusuf Kalla has observed the Asian Games 2018 venues and two new towers of rent conventional mansions in Palembangs Jakabaring sports complex, South Sumatra on Saturday.



Jusuf Kalla, who was appointed by President Joko Widodo as chief of the Asian Games 2018 steering committee, during the visit was among others accompanied by the Youth and Sports Affairs Minister, Imam Nahrawi, chairman of the Indonesian National Sports Committee (KONI), Major General (retired) Tono Suratman, including chairman of the Indonesian Olympics Committee, Erick Thohir.



The additional two towers of rent conventional mansions respectively has 66 rooms and each room can accommodate four persons.



These two towers have 95 finished.



Jusuf Kalla looked at several venues for the Asian Games 2018 implementation in Palembang as the follow up of inspecting the development of Athletes Village project in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta on Sunday (March 26, 2017).



South Sumatra has successfully hosted the SEA Games, ASEAN School Games, and other international events, hence the infrastructure is already available.(*)