President respects constitutional court`s verdict

Semarang, C Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stated on Saturday that he respected the Constitutional Courts verdict cancelling the home affairs ministrys authority to annul problematic bylaws.



"We actually want to simplify (the bylaws) and abolish obstacles for investment licensing at regional and central levels; however, we also highly respect the decision of the Constitutional Court," the president stated in Semarang district, Central Java.



He made the remarks on the sidelines of his working visit to inspect the construction of the Bawen-Salatiga section of the Semarang-Solo toll road.



The president, who was accompanied by Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, added that the public wants the government to simplify licensing procedures as part of the efforts to expedite investment projects which would eventually help boost the national economy.



"That is the decision that we must respect. We must be aware that we are the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia wherein my responsibility covers central to regional levels. All these must be settled," he noted.



The cancellation takes effect after the Constitutional Court approved a judicial review of Law No. 23/2014 concerning Regional Governments.



On Wednesday (April 4), the Constitutional Court accepted a request from the All Indonesia District Government Association (Apkasi) for a judicial review of article 251 of the law. (*)