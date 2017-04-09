Six alleged terrorists killed in shootout
4 hours ago | 350 Views
Surabaya, E Java (ANTARA News) - Six alleged terrorists were killed in a firefight with joint military police forces at 5pm in Tuban, East Java, on Saturday.
"The chief of the police resort in Tuban has stated that six alleged terrorists had been killed and one arrested," East Java regional police command spokesman Senior Commissioner Frans Barung Mangera.
He noted that the security forces were able to evacuate the people and hence no resident had been wounded.
He stated that East Java regional police chief Inspector General Machfud Arifin had visited the scene and that identification was still underway before any confirmation could be made with regard to who they were, which group they belonged to, or their affiliations.
"The six bodies would be taken to Bhayangkara regional police hospital in Surabaya," he remarked.
Following the clash, the security forces arrested a suspect and confiscated a car, several handy-talkies, a box of live bullets, and several books.(*)
