Indonesia, Georgia agree to boost cooperation in public service reform

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia and Georgia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in reforming public services and correctional facilities, chief of the legal bureau of the Indonesian Law and Human Rights Ministry, Effendy Peranginangin, said.



The two countries reached the agreement during a meeting between Indonesian Minister of law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly and Georgian Minister of Correction in Georgia last week, Effendy stated in a press statement released on Saturday.



During his three-day visit to Georgia, Yasonna also met Minister of International Affairs Mghebrishvili and Acting Minister/First Deputy Minister of Justice Alexander Baranidze to discuss legal issues of mutual concern, including the efforts to reform public services at the two ministries.



The Indonesian ministers visit to Georgia is important, as the former state of the Soviet Union is now one of developed nations in Europe, which has launched reforms in various fields.



In the field of correction, Minister Kakha Kakhisvili noted that since 2012, Georgia has reformed the correction sector as part of the efforts to avoid prison overcapacity and empower people through online shopping.



The Georgian government has also made breakthrough in addressing the issue of prison overcapacity by granting amnesty to convicts categorized as drug users.



The other issue that drew attention from the Indonesian minister during the visit to Georgia is reformation in the field of public service by setting up a public service hall, an integrated public service management system which consists of 450 types of services. (*)