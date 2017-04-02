Indonesia yet to prioritize medal-contributing games

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia will keep proposing games that would potentially contribute to medals to the Asia Olympic Council (OCA), steering committee chairman of the Indonesia Asian Games Organizing Committee (INASGOC), Jusuf Kalla, said here on Saturday.



"We have set a benchmark on not being too excessive or too short, meaning (we must select) games that are not well known and those that may potentially contribute to medals," he stated in Palembang, South Sumatra.



"Such games must be replaced based on consultations with OCA," Kalla, who is also the countrys vice president, noted.



INASGOC chairman Erick Thohir remarked that OCA has been informed that only 36 games would be played in the event to be held in the country in 2018.



However, Erick pointed out that OCA has not officially determined the number of games to be played, after it was earlier set at 42.



"We are still consulting with OCA for consideration as what the vice president has said," he revealed.



Earlier, in a meeting with House Commission X, Erick asserted that sport branches that would be eliminated in the 2018 Asian Games would not be the ones that had the potential to contribute to medals to the country.



He pointed out that sport branches such as paragliding, jet skiing, and bridge would be preserved as they have the potential to contribute to gold medals.(*)