Religions should not be used as political tool: Intellectual

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Leading Muslim intellectual Syafii Maarif said that religions should not be used as a political tool as "it could lead to national disintegration."



Currently religions have been widely misused for political purpose, Syafii said addressing a seminar here Saturday on "Indonesia at a crossroads of Pancasila state and theocratic state.



Former chairman of Muhammadyah, one of the countrys largest non political Islamic organization, said when religions are used as tool to seize political power, hates would easily spread threatening the national integrity.



"When religions are used as political tool, people would easily incited hatred," he said, commenting on frequent use of religious sentiment in the Jakarta political campaign ahead of the gubernatorial election on April 19.



He said he hope the people of Jakarta would choose a leader on the quality of the candidate rather than by ethnic group, religion, and other groups.



"See the track record , how the candidate has defended the people. That is the only criteria," he said.



He also called on sympathizers of candidates to stop intimidating voters with demonstration.



"It is useless , wasting energy," he said.



Earlier, Speaker of the Peoples Consultative Assembly (MPR) Zulkifli Hasan said the issues of SARA, raising religious, racial and ethnic sentiments in election of regional leaders has been over .



"Issue of SARA is already a bygone issue in regional elections. Only in Jakarta it is still a bit hot," he said.



Zulkifli, general chairman of the Islamic National Mandate Party (PAN), said in the elections of regional leaders held earlier in other regions, many candidates from minority religions were elected.



"West Kalimantan Governor, former governor of Central Kalimantan, Solo city mayor and regent of Sula are all non Muslims and no problem there," he cited.(*)