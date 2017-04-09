AGO charges Pertamina manager with receiving gratification

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Attorney Generals Office (AGO) has charged the technical service manager of state oil and gas company Pertaminas regional office in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan Province, with receiving Rp5.1 billion in gratification.



"(He) received gratification from partners in two stages," Warih Sadono, the investigation director of the office of the junior attorney general for special crimes, stated here on Saturday.



The technical service manager, identified by his initials as OGDP, has been named a suspect in a gratification case based on an investigation order from the investigation director of the office of the junior attorney general for special crimes, dated April 4, 2017, M. Rum, the head of the legal information center of the AGO, stated on Wednesday (Apr 4).



OGDP had allegedly received 151 transfers of cash worth Rp3.1 billion. Due to his position, OGDP was able to influence partners in the procurement of goods and services.



The case began in 2013. As the technical service manager of the Pertamina office, OGDP had the authority, including for the procurement of goods and services at the PT Pertamina Region VI in Balikpapan.



OGDP is charged with violating the law on criminal offense eradication.



The suspect is being held in custody at the Salemba detention house for 20 days since April 4, 2017.(*)