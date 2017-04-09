Neighboring countries replicating Indonesia`s illegal fishing restriction

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Several neighboring countries are taking a cue from Indonesias regulation restricting illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the territory that has increased the fish catch.



"Several countries, such as Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia, are also implementing a moratorium policy to restrict illegal fishing. They have also established a fishery task force," Minister of Marine and Fishery Susi Pudjiastuti stated here on Saturday.



Other countries, such as Thailand, China, and Vietnam, have also put in place a moratorium policy on restricting the issuance of licenses for fishing vessels.



The minister noted that Indonesia has become a leading nation that prohibits IUU fishing and inspires other countries to preserve their marine resources.



"I see that China and Thailand have tightened their fishing regulations. China has also issued a moratorium on licensing for their fishing vessels," Pudjiastuti remarked in a press release received by ANTARA.



The minister reiterated that fishing vessels from other countries are still banned from entering Indonesias maritime territory.



Pudjiastuti stated that the fishery regulation in Indonesia has resulted in increased fish catch.



"Some fishermen in Ambon of Maluku Province can catch fish that weighs four kilograms. It is possible that a 30-kilogram tuna fish can appear near the sea shore if all of us begin implementing the policy and protecting the marine resources," Pudjiastuti explained.



In spite of Indonesia inspiring other nations, however, Pudjiastuti said the government should review each marine and fishery regulation that has been issued.(*)