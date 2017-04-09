TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Sunday, 9th April 2017

Indonesian Air Force displays power on 71st anniversary

1 hour ago | 244 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News)- The Indonesian Air Force celebrated its 71st anniversary with a spectacular air power display of 132 jet fighters, choppers and transport aircraft, at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta, Sunday.

The celebration activities also included Air Force Day parade, as well as flypast and maneuver, Vice Marshal Jemi Trisonjaya, spokesman of the Indonesian Air Force, said here, Sunday .

The event involved 1,600 personnel and 132 aircraft including Sukhoi 27/30, F-16, T-50i, Hawk 109/209, EMB-314, Boeing, C-130 Hercules, CN-295/235/235 MPA, EC-120 B, NAAS 332/ SA -330/C-725, Grob G-120 TP, KT-1 Woong Bee, T-41 Cessna, and UAV.

Jupiter Aerobatic Team was also scheduled to perform during the Indonesian Air Force Day parade. (*)
