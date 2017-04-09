Indonesian Air Force must be free from corruption: Chief of staff

Some Air Force fighter jet doing "flying pass" at the Halim Perdanakusuma air base, Jakarta (ANTARA PHOTO / Widodo S. Jusuf)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Air Marshall Hadi Tjahjanto, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU), has said that the Air Force must be free from corruption.



"The TNI AU must be free from corruption and must be dignified. It should have good planning, abide by regulations, be transparent, accountable and in line with the existing laws," he said when acting as inspector of ceremony during celebration of the 71st anniversary of the Air Force, here, Sunday.



Development of modern air force needs huge funds and political support, he remarked.



The Air Force is ready to protect the sovereignty of the nation, he said, adding that the public support in defending the countrys sovereignty, is also crucial.



Modernization of the Air Forces weaponry would be useless of officers using it, are not professional nor loyal, he said.



The Indonesian Air Force celebrated its 71st anniversary with a spectacular air power display of 132 jet fighters, choppers and transport aircraft, at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta.



The celebration activities also included Air Force Day parade, as well as flypast and maneuver, Vice Marshal Jemi Trisonjaya, spokesman of the Indonesian Air Force, said.



The event involved 1,600 personnel and 132 aircraft including Sukhoi 27/30, F-16, T-50i, Hawk 109/209, EMB-314, Boeing, C-130 Hercules, CN-295/235/235 MPA, EC-120 B, NAAS 332/ SA -330/C-725, Grob G-120 TP, KT-1 Woong Bee, T-41 Cessna, and UAV.



Jupiter Aerobatic Team also performed during the Indonesian Air Force Day parade.(*)