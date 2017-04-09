Police arrest a district legislators alleged involved ISIS

Surabaya, E Java (ANTARA News) - Police anti terror squad Densus 88 has arrested a member of the Pasuruan district legislative assembly (DPRD) identified as MNU on charge of being involved in ISIS.



Densus 88 picked up MNU at the Juanda International Airport of Surabaya on Saturday upon return from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and was driven to the East Java police headquarters for questioning, East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said here.



MNU is a member of the DPRD representing the the Islamic Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).



The party said it has formed a team of lawyers to defend MNU.



"The Central Executive Board of PKS already set up a team of lawyers for MNU," Chairman of the East Java branch of the party Arif Hari Setiawan said on Sunday.



Arif said his party respected the legal process and the party only hoped that police would be professional in handling the case.



He said he was shocked when first received the information about the arrest of the PKS cadre, who is an active member of the Pasuruan DPRD.



As fas as he knew, MNU was not involved in any organization or group using violation including abroad, he said.



PKS has doctrine, which is the philosophy of the party cadres and its leaders, rejects any use of force, he said.



On Friday , Densus 88 arrested three terrorist suspects in Paciran, Lamongan, East Java. On Saturday the anti terrorist squad shot dead six other suspects and arrested one in Tuban, in the province, after an exchange of fires.



East Java police chief Insp.Gen. Machfud Arifin said police confiscated a number of firearms and 42 unused bullets from the terrorist suspects in Tuban.



After two hectic days of the arresting and contacts with terrorist suspects, the East Java police have to tighten security, Frans said.



The contact with the terrorist suspects in Tuban began when the terrorist shot a traffic police, who tried to stop their car in the Tuban-Semarang highway in the village of Beji, following the arrest of a number of suspects in Lamongan on Friday.(*)