Marcus/Kevin wins third title in Malaysia badminton superseries

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian pair Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Samjaya Sukamuljo grabbed their third champion title on Sunday after winning Malaysia Open 2017 which is a superseries level.



In the final round at Perpaduan Stadium in Kuching, Sarawak Marcus/Kevin defeated Chinese young players Haifeng/Zheng Siwei in the mens double event 21-14, 14-21, 21-12 in a 41 minute long game.



In the match broadcast live by a private television station here the Indonesian pair very fast with strong strikes to win the first set.



Fu/Zheng after losing in the first set spurred and sped up in their point collection and finally won the set.



Despite their effort to catch up Marcus/Kevin finally confirmed their victory a shuttle cock from Kevin was not returned perfectly by the Chinese.



This is the third superseries champion title won by the Indonesian pair this year following their victories in recent All England and India Open.



The pair would play at Singapore Open afterward.(*)