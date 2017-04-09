Government building clean water pipe in Sorong

Sorong, Papua (ANTARA News) - The Public Works and Housing Ministry is building clean water pipe to cope with shortage in supply of clean water in the city and regency of Sorong, Papua.



Sorong city mayor Lambert Jitmau said the ministry has approved his request to build pipe to distribute drinking water from the river of Warsamson to the local consumers.



Lambert said the project is underway and 1.5 kilometer long pipe had been in place reaching the city of Sorong. Sorong should have no more problem in clean water supply, he added.



"A storage place has been built from which clean water would be distributed to the city and the district of Sorong ending years of shortage in supply of drinking water," he said.



Distribution of water to consumers in the city would be managed by a company owned by the district administration which would contribute to the regional income.(*)