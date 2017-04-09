President congratulates Air Force on its 71st anniversary from cockpit

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo here on Sunday congratulated the Air Force on its 71st anniversary from the cockpit of Sukhoi Flanker 27/30 aircraft which was parked at south terminal of Jakarta Halim Perdanakusuma air base.



The president directly headed to south terminal of the Jakartas Halim Perdanakusuma air base, soon after arriving at the air base following his working visit to Central Java Province.



The head of state who was accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo took pictures along with 152 pilots of the Air Force fighters.



On the occasion, Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi also embarked several fighters parked at the airbase, one of them is Sukhoi, belonging to the Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU).



The president in the cockpit of the Sukhoi Flanker 27/30, offered anniversary greeting to the Air Force.



"Happy 71st birthday of the Air Force. Thank you for keeping the sovereignty and territorial (air) integrity of the Republic of Indonesia," he said as an appreciation to the Air Force.



In his advice, Jokowi also asked the Air Force soldiers to keep professional and loved the people.



Before leaving the air base, the president and the first lady Iriana Joko Widodo shook hand with the fighter pilots who were singinging spiritly.



During the visit, the president was also flanked by the Air Force Chief, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto.(*)