Indonesia urges UN to settle Syrian conflict

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia has urged the United Nations to settle the Syrian conflict, including the impact of the recent "toxic gas" attack on Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province.



Indonesia condemned the use of chemical weapons in Syria and urged the UN to settle the conflict soon, spokesman for the Indonesian Foreign Ministry Arrmanatha Nasir said here on Sunday.



"Indonesia urges the UN to settle the Syrian conflict," he said.



He added that Indonesia also encouraged dialogs and inclusive political process to settle the Syrian crisis.



In principle, Indonesia has never supported unilateral action in any form, including the US attack, which did not receive support from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), he said.



"In fact, we encourage peaceful solution in keeping with the statement of the UN secretary general," he said.



He said Indonesia did not side with one of the conflicting camps in Syria, Instead, it joins the camp encouraging the UN to take prompt decision which takes into account humanitarian reasons and good solution.



On April 7, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterre condemned the chemical gas attack on Syria which claims the lives of tens of people.



The UN secretary general also asked all sides to exercise self-restraint and avoid action which may worsen the Syrian peoples suffering.(*)