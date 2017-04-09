PKS politician not arrested by anti-terror squad: Police

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian police clarified that Muhammad Nadir Umar, a legislator of East Javas Pasuruan legislative council, was not arrested but picked up by the anti-terror squad Densus 88 at Juanda Airport in Surabaya on Saturday for further questioning.



"He was not arrested but picked up by Densus 88," the police spokesman Inspector General Boy Rafli Amar said here on Monday, correcting news reports that the politician was arrested by the anti-terror squad.



Nadir, who represents the Islamic Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), was deported by Turkish authorities to Indonesia via Malaysia.



In addition to Nadir, Turkey has also deported another Indonesian, Budi Mastur, to Husein Sastranegara Airport in Bandung of West Java.



The deportation was part of an agreement between Turkey and Malaysia to prevent Indonesians from entering Syria, he noted.



"This is the procedure. In this case, we have an intense communication with Turkey and Malaysia that if any Indonesian enters Syria and the local authorities find any irregularities, they could send them back. This is our attempt to avoid any involvement in the conflict in Syria and Iraq," he asserted.



The two Indonesians entered Syria as volunteers of Qouri Ummah Foundation for a humanitarian mission, he added.



The foundation has planned to channel US$20,000 of donation for refugees in Turkey and Lebanon.



On March 31, the two departed from Bandung, routing Surabaya-Kuala Lumpur-Istanbul.



They arrived at Istanbul on April 1 and were picked up by representatives of the foundation.



"In the evening, they visited Palestinian refugees camp to distribute aid," he added.



On April 2, they went to Gazianteb to distribute relief and continued their journey to Rayhanli City in the border area of Turkey and Syria.



"After distributing the aid, they stayed at Qoiru Ummahs branch office in Rayhanli before returning to Istanbul," Amar remarked.



From Istanbul, they departed to Lebanon on April 4. But upon their arrival, they were returned to Istanbul due to visa issues.



Nadir and Budi Mastur were questioned by Istanbul immigration, and on April 6, they were deported to Indonesia via Kuala Lumpur.



The two were questioned by the Indonesian authority. "Today, they would be returned to their families after the questioning," he asserted. (*)