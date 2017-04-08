President evaluates strategic projects in Southeast Sulawesi

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) evaluated the realization of strategic national projects and priority programs in Southeast Sulawesi province during a limited meeting at the Presidential Office here on Monday.



"The Southeast Sulawesi economy grew to a fairly high level of 6.51 percent in 2016, fueled by three key sectors, namely agricultural, forestry and fisheries sectors," the president said.



In total, the three sectors contributed 24.3 percent (of the local economic growth), followed by the mining sector with 19.35 percent and the construction sector with 14.02 percent, he said.



He asked the Southeast Sulawesi government to maintain the momentum of growth in the agricultural, forestry and fisheries sectors so that they will continue to pick up.



"To achieve quality growth, (the province) needs to develop more commodities in the agricultural and plantation sector. Southeast Sulawesi has key commodities such as cacao in East Kolaka district. I want the state budget and regional budget fund allocations for the agricultural and plantation sectors to be directed towards developing horticultural commodities," he said.



Hence, the development of the agricultural sector should not merely focus on rice, he said.(*)