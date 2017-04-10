VP to release delivery of humanitarian aid to Somalia

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President Jusuf Kalla will release the delivery of humanitarian aid to Somalia in an attempt to tackle famine.



"As many as 1 thousand tons of rice will be delivered from the Port of Tanjung Perak, Surabaya, East Java, to Somalia this month," President of the Fast Action Response (ACT) Ahyudin stated after a meeting with Kalla here on Monday.



During the meeting, Kalla lauded the ACTs efforts that invited people to donate in the form of rice to help Somalis who suffer from famine.



"We are great nation that is willing to help address the humanitarian needs of other nations," he stated.



The humanitarian aid is targeted to reach 25 thousand tons of rice. The aid will be given in several stages during the year.



"Thank God, we have collected 1 thousand tons of rice from people in a month," he remarked.



He stated that ACT would focus on collecting food assistance for Somalis. The donations in the form of money will be changed into rice.



"At least 80 percent of Africans also consume rice," he noted.



The ship with 1 thousand tons of rice will be released by the vice president. The vessel will cross the ocean for 20 days of travel.



"About 1 thousand tons of rice will be distributed to 40 thousand families in various regions of Somalia," he remarked.



Based on the UN report, some 6.2 million people in Somalia suffer from famine. At least 110 people die in every single region in the country.(*)