Transjakarta passengers increase in first quarter

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Busway firm PT Transportasi Jakarta (Transjakarta) recorded an increase of 41.33 percent passengers in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same period a year earlier.



Based Transjakarta data, the number of passengers in the January - March 2017 period stood at 36.68 million, up from 25.99 million in the corresponding period in 2016.



"Now, Transjakarta is serving some 450 thousand passengers every day," PT Transjakarta President Director Budi Kaliwono said here on Monday.



He said that the increase in the number of passengers also took place last year. Last year, Transjakarta transported 123.73 million passengers, up by 20.78 million from 102.95 million in 2015.



Transjakarta is now operaing more than 1,100 buses every day. The number increased significantly compared with that in 2016 which stood only at 605 buses.



"Now, Transjakarta already has 1,500 units of buses in first quarter of 2017. It is planned that the number will continue to increase up to three thousand units until the end of the year," he added.



On Sunday (April 9), Transjakarta released 100 units of new buses of the Maxi type. The bus has 43 seats and is expected to provide maximal services to passengers.



"All efforts that we made are aimed to make Transjakarta as the Top of Mind in Indonesia, particularly in the field of public services," Kaliwono said.(*)