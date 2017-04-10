Indonesian President condemns acid attack on graft body`s investigator

KPK investigator Novel Baswedan arrive to undergo treatment in hospital Jakarta Eye Center. The senior KPK investigator was attacked with acid by unidentified persons after running the Subuh prayers in a mosque near his home. (ANTARA PHOTO/Akbar Nugroho Gumay) ()

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo has condemned the acid attack on Novel Baswedan, a senior investigator of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), saying it was a brutal criminal act.



"It is a brutal act. I condemn it in the strongest terms, and I order the national police chief to find those responsible," he informed journalists at the State Palace here Tuesday.



The head of state noted that such acts of crime should not recur against any integrated investigators of the graft body, and they must continue to work in high spirits.



Following this incident, President Widodo also reminded the KPK investigators to remain cautious and alert.



Baswedan was attacked by two suspects riding a motorbike with acid while he was returning home after performing the dawn prayer, or Subuh, at a mosque near his house on Tuesday morning.



As a result, the investigator, who has handled several high-profile corruption cases and is currently leading an investigation into the e-ID embezzlement case, which allegedly involves several members of Parliament and government officials, is being hospitalized.



Baswedan has been receiving medical treatment at the Mitra Keluarga Hospital, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta.(*)